Nat’l Security Advisor: Setbacks to S. Korea-China Ties Must Not Occur

Photo : YONHAP News

National Security Advisor Cho Tae-yong has said that incidents detrimental to Seoul-Beijing relations should not occur as the two sides continue to clash over comments by China’s ambassador to South Korea criticizing his host’s foreign policy.Cho made the statement to reporters before boarding a plane for Japan on Wednesday to attend a meeting with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts when asked about Xing Haiming’s remarks last week warning South Korea not to bet in favor of the U.S. over China.The top advisor said such comments are of no help to the healthy advancement of Seoul-Beijing relations.He then stressed that it has been the Yoon Suk Yeol administration’s steadfast view that South Korea-China relations must develop in a healthy manner with a focus on mutual respect and common interests.On a three-way summit among South Korea, China and Japan set to be held within the year, Cho said that South Korea, which is set to chair the meeting, has conveyed to Beijing and Tokyo its intent to hold the summit and has entered into consultations via diplomatic channels.