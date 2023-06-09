S. Korea, 43 UN Members Denounce Russia’s Plan for Nukes in Belarus

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea joined 43 UN member states in calling on Russia and Belarus to scrap an agreement to house Russian tactical nuclear weapons in the neighboring country.The call on Tuesday came in a joint statement read by Ukraine during a meeting of the UN Conference on Disarmament, with the U.S., Britain and the European Union as well as Japan signing on.The 44 countries expressed deep concerns over the agreement between Russia and Belarus as well as the remarks by the two leaders of the two countries following the signing of the deal.The joint statement denounced the agreement as dangerous and irresponsible, particularly since Russia declared its intention to withdraw from the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, the last remaining nuclear arms control pact between Moscow and Washington.The joint statement said that Belarus has been Russia’s accomplice from the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine and called on the country to scrap its latest decision that can raise tensions in the region.