Study: Spring Flowers Blooming Earlier due to Global Warming

Photo : YONHAP News

A study shows that spring flowers are blooming faster due to global warming.According to Ewha Womans University on Tuesday, the study was carried out by professor of environmental engineering Lee Sang-don and a joint team of American and British researchers announced the findings based on data from the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA).The researchers found that maehwa, or Japanese apricot flowers, are blooming about 53 days earlier than compared to 100 years ago, while forsythias are blooming 23 days faster and cherry blossoms about 21 days.The joint team utilized data recorded at the KMA’s 74 observation stations nationwide since 1922, tracking the time of flowering for seven woody plant species in relation to temperature changes.Noting that each species reacted to accelerated warming at a different pace, the team said the start of the spring season has socioeconomic effects on various sectors including agriculture and tourism, while also impacting plant and animal activity.The study is published in the June issue of the New Phytologist academic journal in a thesis titled "Consistent, linear phenological shifts across a century of observations in South Korea."