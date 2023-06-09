ACRC Says NEC Not Cooperating in Probe into Alleged Nepotism

Photo : YONHAP News

The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission(ACRC) says the National Election Commission(NEC) has failed to cooperate in the commission’s investigation into the alleged nepotism within the election watchdog's hiring and promotion practices.ACRC Vice Chairperson Jeong Seung-yoon, who’s leading the probe, said in a news conference in Seoul that the commission sent investigators to the NEC’s head office and branch offices in 17 areas on Wednesday morning but failed to conduct on-site inspection due to the NEC’s noncompliance.Jeong said that in refusing to cooperate in the inspection, the election agency cited that it had agreed to an audit into the nepotism allegations by the Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI).ACRC Vice Chair also mentioned that the NEC had initially promised active cooperation in the commission’s probe but suddenly changed its stance and that he can’t help but wonder if the NEC made such promise as a scheme only to avoid the BAI’s audit.The ACRC earlier formed a probe team comprising 33 members, including officials from the National Police Agency and Ministry of Personnel Management, to look into the NEC’s hiring and promotion records over the past seven years,