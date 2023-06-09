Seoul Mayor Defends Decision to Replace Seoul's Slogan

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon has defended his decision to do away with the city Government’s brand slogan “I.Seoul.U.”Oh said on Wednesday he had sought the change, adding that he wanted to replace the slogan on the first day in office but wasn’t able to do so due to related rules and opposition from the Seoul Metropolitan Council.Oh made the remark during an inquiry by the Seoul Metropolitan Council after council member Park Yu-jin asked whose idea it was to change the slogan after citing experts’ opinions that changing the slogan should come after Seoul city has made tangible changes and that such effort is expensive and weakens branding impact.Oh said the “I.Seoul.U.” slogan had only received some 34 percent of support from Seoul citizens in its inception, adding that despite years of efforts to promote it abroad, the slogan has failed to secure recognition or favorability.Oh said changing the slogan was his top priority as he believed it was significantly lacking in boosting likability toward Seoul.Earlier on April 25, the capital city officially chose "Seoul, my soul" as its new slogan.