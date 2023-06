Photo : KBS

The Korean Broadcasting System(KBS) has expressed regret over the Korea Communications Commission(KCC) launching efforts to revise an enforcement ordinance to separate the collection of license fees for KBS from electricity bills.In a statement issued on Wednesday, the public broadcaster said it regrets how the KCC, which is a representative organization in which independence is underscored, began such efforts just nine days after the government made a recommendation about the separate collection of TV license fees.KBS said it will continue consultations with various interested parties, including government agencies, on the amendment effort while considering legal response measures.Last Monday, the presidential office recommended the KCC and the industry and energy ministry to revise related laws to separate the collection of television license fees from household electricity bills.