Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

NEC Maintains It Will Cooperate in ACRC's Probe into Alleged Nepotism

Written: 2023-06-14 18:43:26Updated: 2023-06-14 18:44:17

NEC Maintains It Will Cooperate in ACRC's Probe into Alleged Nepotism

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Election Commission(NEC) has maintained that it will cooperate with an investigation by the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission(ACRC) into the alleged nepotism within the election watchdog's hiring and promotion practices.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the NEC said it has sincerely submitted materials requested by the ACRC as it had promised to fully cooperate in the probe. 

The statement said the watchdog had conveyed to the ACRC the need for the commission and the Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) to adjust the scope of their investigations into the alleged nepotism to avoid any overlaps. 

The election agency then cited that the on-site inspection requested by the ACRC coincides with the scope of investigation set to be pursued by the BAI, stressing the need for the two organizations to make adjustments. 

The agency’s statement came a few hours after ACRC said NEC is not cooperating in the investigation.

ACRC Vice Chairperson Jeong Seung-yoon, who’s leading the probe, said in a news conference in Seoul that it sent investigators to the NEC’s head office and branch offices in 17 areas on Wednesday morning but failed to conduct on-site inspection due to the NEC’s noncompliance.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >