NEC Maintains It Will Cooperate in ACRC's Probe into Alleged Nepotism

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Election Commission(NEC) has maintained that it will cooperate with an investigation by the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission(ACRC) into the alleged nepotism within the election watchdog's hiring and promotion practices.In a statement issued on Wednesday, the NEC said it has sincerely submitted materials requested by the ACRC as it had promised to fully cooperate in the probe.The statement said the watchdog had conveyed to the ACRC the need for the commission and the Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) to adjust the scope of their investigations into the alleged nepotism to avoid any overlaps.The election agency then cited that the on-site inspection requested by the ACRC coincides with the scope of investigation set to be pursued by the BAI, stressing the need for the two organizations to make adjustments.The agency’s statement came a few hours after ACRC said NEC is not cooperating in the investigation.ACRC Vice Chairperson Jeong Seung-yoon, who’s leading the probe, said in a news conference in Seoul that it sent investigators to the NEC’s head office and branch offices in 17 areas on Wednesday morning but failed to conduct on-site inspection due to the NEC’s noncompliance.