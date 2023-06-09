Gov't to Hold Daily Briefings on Japan's Fukushima Water Release

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Thursday, the government will hold daily briefings on Japan’s planned discharge of contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.The Office for Government Policy Coordination plans to announce details of the weekday meetings on Thursday morning, including the background and future plans, with an explanation on the situation surrounding the country’s seafood safety management also expected.The move comes amid growing concerns in South Korea regarding the discharge, with Japan commencing a test run of the facilities to be used in the release on Monday.For about two weeks, the Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO), the operator of the plant, will verify that a mix of freshwater and seawater is being released as planned and that an emergency brake is working properly.TEPCO has built an undersea tunnel to release the radioactive water into the ocean one kilometer away from the plant.