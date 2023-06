Photo : KBS News

The U.S. State Department has expressed concern over North Korea's announcement that it will strengthen strategic cooperation with Russia.Department spokesperson Matthew Miller issued the position in response to a related question in a press briefing on Wednesday, saying that cooperation with Russia in support of its illegal and unjust invasion of Ukraine by any country is distressing.Miller’s remarks reflect Washington’s concerns about potential arms support from Pyongyang to Moscow, which it is closely monitoring in light of reported intelligence on an attempt by the two countries to reach such an arrangement.North Korean state media said on Monday that the regime leader pledged to reinforce strategic cooperation in a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia's National Day.