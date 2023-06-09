Yoon Vows to Respond Sternly to N. Korea on Anniv. of Naval Victory

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed an immediate and stern response to any reckless provocation by North Korea as he marked the anniversary of an inter-Korean naval battle on Thursday.In a social media post, the president commemorated the 24th anniversary of the First Battle of Yeonpyeong, adding that June 15, 1996 was the day the South Korean military won a major victory in the first inter-Korean maritime engagement since the armistice.Yoon said that the South Korean sailors went into battle without hesitation after North Korea violated the Northern Limit Line(NLL), the de facto inter-Korean maritime border, under the pretext of controlling crab fishing boats in the Yellow Sea to carry out an armed provocation.Praising the efforts of the South's naval forces for subduing the North's patrol ships and safeguarding the country’s waters south of the NLL, Yoon stressed that only overwhelming strength will bring real peace.The president added that he is grateful for the hard work of the soldiers who are carrying out the mission of national defense even at this moment and he will not forget the heroes who devoted themselves to freedom, peace and prosperity.