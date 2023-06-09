S. Korean Elected as Judge of UN Sea Tribunal for Third Straight Time

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean official has been elected to serve as a judge of the sea tribunal of the United Nations.According to the country’s permanent mission to the UN on Wednesday, Rhee Zha-hyoung, director-general for international legal affairs at Seoul's foreign ministry, was elected to the 21-member International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea for the 2023-2032 term.Rhee’s election with 144 votes out of the 164 member states that participated on Wednesday was welcomed by Seoul's foreign ministry in a press release as an opportunity to elevate not only South Korea's overall status but also its role in the field of maritime law.The nation has had a judge on the sea tribunal since it was established in 1996, with the late Park Choon-ho serving from 1996 to 2008, followed by Paik Jin-hyun since 2009.The tribunal, headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, deals with global maritime issues such as sea border disputes among member states under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.