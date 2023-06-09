Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

New EU Battery Law Not Expected to Impact Status of S. Korean Firms

Written: 2023-06-15 10:54:36Updated: 2023-06-15 15:03:06

New EU Battery Law Not Expected to Impact Status of S. Korean Firms

Photo : YONHAP News

The government does not believe that the status of South Korean battery makers will be impacted by a new European Union(EU) law aimed at making batteries more sustainable.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Thursday that the legislation, which affects the design, production and waste management of all types of batteries sold in the EU, has no discriminatory clause against a particular country or firm.

The new rules include a carbon footprint scale to measure emission levels throughout the life cycle of a battery, a minimum requirement for recycled cobalt, lithium, nickel, and lead, and an electronic record of battery production and usage.

Seoul plans to begin efforts to reduce emissions by generating related statistics prior to the enforcement of carbon footprint rules under the law, while also setting up and developing battery recycling supply chains to meet the mandate on recycled raw materials.

The ministry expects the domestic battery sector to have enough time to prepare supply chains to meet the global eco-friendly standard, as enforcement ordinances under the law will be enacted between 2024 and 2028.

Officials said they will continue to closely consult with local businesses to ensure that the new law has no adverse impact on their operations in the EU.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >