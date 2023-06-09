84% Oppose Release of Fukushima Water in S. Korea to 30% in Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

Eight in ten South Koreans oppose Japan's planned release of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, while three out of ten Japanese people feel likewise.The findings came from a joint survey of one-thousand South Korean adults and one-thousand-17 Japanese adults conducted by the South Korean daily, the Hankook Ilbo, and the Yomiuri Shimbun in Japan between May 26 and 28.Eighty-four percent of South Korean respondents opposed the water release, expected to begin this summer, against 12 percent that expressed support. In contrast, only 30 percent of Japanese respondents voiced opposition to the plan, while 60 percent supported it.Meanwhile, 43 percent of South Koreans and 45 percent of Japanese said bilateral relations were “good,” a significant jump from the 17 percent reported in both countries last year.As for Seoul's announcement of a plan to compensate Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor through corporate donations, 59 percent of South Koreans gave a negative assessment, with 57 percent of Japanese surveyed viewing the plan positively.