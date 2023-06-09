Fiscal Deficit Surpasses 45 Tln Won as of April as Debt Hits 1.07 Qln Won

Photo : KBS News

The country's fiscal deficit this year surpassed 45 trillion won as of April in the wake of economic uncertainties as the national debt reached one-point-07 quadrillion won, or over 800 billion US. dollars.According to data from the finance ministry on Thursday, government revenue from the first four months of the year stood at 211-point-eight trillion won, down by 34-point-one trillion won from a year earlier.Tax revenue came to 134 trillion won, down 33-point-nine trillion won on-year due to a slump in the housing market and the reduced collection of income, corporate and value added taxes.State expenditures also dropped by 26-point-five trillion won to 240-point-eight trillion won with the cessation of pandemic-related programs.The managed fiscal balance logged a deficit of 45-point-four trillion won to account for 78 percent of the government's annual forecast, larger than 38 trillion won from a year earlier.Meanwhile, the national debt hit one-point-07 quadrillion won as of late April, up 19-point-one trillion won from a month earlier.