Gov’t Explains Test Run of Fukushima Water Release in 1st Daily Briefing

Photo : YONHAP News

The government intends to quell public anxiety over Japan’s release of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean by monitoring the ongoing test run and explaining anything of significance to the public.At the inaugural daily government briefing on the water release on Thursday, Park Gu-yeon, the first vice minister of government policy coordination, said the government is well aware of concerns raised by the public and the media.Park said the government will make efforts to prevent an exacerbation of such concerns due to a lack of information or false data.The vice minister said the two-week test run of the undersea tunnel, water tanks, pipes and pumps by the plant operator, the Tokyo Electric Power Company, mainly pertains to water transfer pumps and emergency brakes for the release.Park also said the report by the South Korean team of experts that conducted an on-site inspection last month will be released upon the completion of an ongoing review of the Advanced Liquid Processing System(ALPS) and a confirmation of data provided by Tokyo.Asked about reports that the amount of radioactive substances remained over 20-thousand times above “safe” levels even after the ALPS treatment, he said Tokyo has promised to repeatedly treat the water through the system to meet the standard before being released.