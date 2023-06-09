Menu Content

Yongsan District Office Seals Gate as Crush Victims' Families Protest

Written: 2023-06-15 13:51:53Updated: 2023-06-15 16:25:23

Yongsan District Office Seals Gate as Crush Victims' Families Protest

Photo : KBS News

Officials of the Yongsan District Office foiled an attempt by bereaved family members of Itaewon crowd crush victims to block district chief Park Hee-young from going to work.

The Yongsan office assigned some 20 employees to seal off the front gate on Thursday morning, limiting access to just a small portal on the far left.

After their attempt to enter the office failed, three bereaved family members wearing mourning clothes held a sit-in in front of the main gate, holding picket signs saying “Out with the accused, Park Hee-young.”

In their pursuit to enter the office at around 8:45 a.m., family members clashed with district officials, prompting the police to arrive at the scene upon receiving a call from the office.

Earlier on Wednesday, the police refused a request by the district office to the Yongsan Police Station to deploy riot police, instead telling the office to maintain order with its own staff.

Meanwhile, Park reportedly made it to work, though a Yongsan official said it is not clear how she got into the building.

The district head was released from prison last Wednesday on bail after her arrest in December on charges related to the mishandling of the Itaewon crowd crush.
