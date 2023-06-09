Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Foreign Minister: Chinese Envoy Sternly Warned over Comments

Written: 2023-06-15 15:19:41Updated: 2023-06-15 16:01:39

Foreign Minister: Chinese Envoy Sternly Warned over Comments

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's foreign minister, Park Jin, has said Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming was warned over his recent remarks that were critical of Seoul’s foreign policy.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Park said the government issued a stern warning to the ambassador and made clear that Xing alone is responsible for any consequences resulting from comments that appeared to meddle in the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's foreign affairs.

The minister added that the government hopes to continuously develop friendly relations between the two countries based on mutual respect.

When asked by reporters whether his ministry was currently arranging a bilateral meeting with Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ Regional Forum(ARF) in Jakarta, Park explained that he believes there will be a natural opportunity.

Addressing North Korea’s attendance at the ARF, the minister expressed hope for candid dialogue on denuclearization if the opportunity arises based on Seoul’s willingness to meet without preconditions.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >