Foreign Minister: Chinese Envoy Sternly Warned over Comments

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's foreign minister, Park Jin, has said Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming was warned over his recent remarks that were critical of Seoul’s foreign policy.Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Park said the government issued a stern warning to the ambassador and made clear that Xing alone is responsible for any consequences resulting from comments that appeared to meddle in the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's foreign affairs.The minister added that the government hopes to continuously develop friendly relations between the two countries based on mutual respect.When asked by reporters whether his ministry was currently arranging a bilateral meeting with Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ Regional Forum(ARF) in Jakarta, Park explained that he believes there will be a natural opportunity.Addressing North Korea’s attendance at the ARF, the minister expressed hope for candid dialogue on denuclearization if the opportunity arises based on Seoul’s willingness to meet without preconditions.