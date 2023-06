Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered that South Korea's college entrance exam exclude content not covered in the regular curriculum.While receiving a report on the direction of education reform from education minister Lee Ju-ho on Thursday, Yoon instructed that problems on the College Scholastic Ability Test, known as “suneung,” should be solvable by any student that diligently followed in class.Lee explained that the president's order is one facet of a set of directives to actively prepare and promote measures to reduce private education expenses as they continue to expand.Stating that setting up tests using class material is a fundamental concept, the minister explained that Yoon is taking issue with poor implementation, before adding that the ministry will create tests accordingly.