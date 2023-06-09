Pres. Yoon Oversees Combined Joint Live-Fire Exercise

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday supervised the Combined Joint Live-Fire Exercise held in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province.The drill, which was held for the first time in six years as a state-level event, saw its largest scale yet as this year marks the 75th anniversary of the foundation of South Korea’s military and the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-U.S. alliance.Roughly 25-hundred soldiers from both countries and some 610 fighter jets and artillery including South Korea’s F-35A jets and the U.S.’ F-16 jets took part in the combined maneuvers.The soldiers engaged in field training and live-fire drills based on scenarios responding to North Korean provocations. They also reviewed their capacity to execute joint and combined operations to realize “peace brought on by force.”After the drill ended, Yoon greeted members of the general public who observed the exercise and conveyed words of encouragement to soldiers.Some two-thousand people watched the joint drill, including 300 non-military spectators.