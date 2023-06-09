FSS Chief Vows to Swiftly Yield Results in Probe on Simultaneous Fall of Shares

Photo : KBS News

Financial Supervisory Service(FSS) Governor Lee Bok-hyun has vowed to swiftly conduct an investigation into the simultaneous fall of shares of five listed companies on Wednesday.Lee made the pledge on Thursday during a full session of the National Assembly’s National Policy Committee after being asked to comment on the matter by ruling People Power Party Rep. Yu Eui-dong.Lee said the FSS had been keeping a close eye on the shares of the five companies for some time and had kept tabs on the fluctuations of the said shares and any particular related movements.The governor also downplayed concerns over the incident sharing similarities with a large-scale stock manipulation in April that triggered huge losses and rocked the local stock market.He said because the agency had been closely monitoring related trends, it was able to promptly suspend trading for shares of Dongil Industries, Manho Rope & Wire, Pangrim, Taihan Textile, and Dongil Metal.Lee stressed that results of its probe will likely be made public sooner than expected amid a combined endeavor not only by the FSS but also by the Financial Services Commission, the prosecution and the Korea Exchange.