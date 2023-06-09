Gov't Projects Summer Electricity Demand to Peak on Week Two of Aug.

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has projected that it will be able to provide stable supplies of electricity even when demand is at its highest this summer thanks to expanded power feeds from the new nuclear power plants.The government issued the projection during a meeting of related ministers chaired by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Thursday.During the meeting, the government designated the period between June 26 and September 15 as the focus period for stably managing supply and demand for electricity. The period is two weeks longer compared to last year.The energy ministry forecast that electricity demand for this summer will peak at around 5 p.m. on a weekday in the second week of August. The ministry believes the maximum electricity demand will stand at between 92-point-seven and 97-point-eight gigawatts(GW).Though demand is expected to see a record high this summer, the government believes it will be able to provide stable supplies of electricity compared to last year as the maximum supply capacity stands at 106-point-four GW, or up seven-point-six percent from last year.The capacity saw an expansion after the Shin Hanul Numbers One reactor began operations last December and some other nuclear reactors will resume operations this summer after having suspended running at full capacity for maintenance.