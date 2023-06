Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) on Thursday named Hankuk University of Foreign Studies Law School Professor Kim Eun-kyung as head of its special committee on revamping the party.The appointment came ten days after Lee Rae-kyung, the honorary chair of a progressive grassroots advocacy group, resigned from the post just nine hours after his appointment in the face of criticism over remarks he had made in the past.DP senior spokesperson Kwon Chil-seung said the party picked Kim to head the envisioned committee during a closed-door meeting of the party’s Supreme Council.Kim served as the senior deputy governor of the Financial Supervisory Service during the previous Moon Jae-in government.She had also worked as a supervisor of party affairs for the New Politics Alliance for Democracy, a precursor to the DP, which was led by Moon back in 2015.