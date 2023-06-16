Menu Content

Nat’l Security Chiefs of S. Korea, US, Japan Condemn N. Korea's Launch

Written: 2023-06-16 08:21:08Updated: 2023-06-16 11:18:25

Nat’l Security Chiefs of S. Korea, US, Japan Condemn N. Korea's Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

The top national security advisers of South Korea, Japan and the United States condemned North Korea's launches of short-range ballistic missiles on Thursday as clear violations of multiple United Nations Security Council(UNSC) resolutions.

In a joint statement, South Korea’s National Security Advisor Cho Tae-yong and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Jake Sullivan and Akiba Takeo, said that the launches demonstrate the threat the North's unlawful nuclear and ballistic missile programs pose to the region, international peace and security, and the global non-proliferation regime.

The security advisers also said that Thursday’s actions reinforce the need for all countries to fully implement all relevant UNSC resolutions that are intended to prohibit the North from acquiring the technologies and materials needed to carry out such provocations.

The statement said that the U.S. reaffirms unequivocally its ironclad security commitments to both Japan and South Korea.

It also said that the advisers held a meeting in Tokyo on Thursday and discussed ways to further strengthen trilateral cooperation, including through integrated coordination to respond to the threats posed by Pyongyang’s hostilities.

The statement came after the North fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea from the Sunan area in Pyongyang between 7:25 p.m. and 7:37 p.m.
