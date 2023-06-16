Menu Content

Politics

Japan Says 2 N. Korean Missiles Fell in EEZ

Written: 2023-06-16 08:44:46

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan's Defense Ministry said at least two ballistic missiles launched by North Korea on Thursday evening appeared to have fallen inside Japan's exclusive economic zone(EEZ).

According to Japan’s public broadcaster NHK and Kyodo News, the Japanese government said that the missiles flew 850 to 900 kilometers for about eleven minutes at a maximum altitude of about 50 kilometers before falling within Japan’s EEZ.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference that the latest missiles were "not linked to" a satellite launch attempt for which Pyongyang notified Tokyo of in late May.

Right after the missiles were fired, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed the government to provide related information to the public promptly and accurately and to check the safety of aircraft and ships.

Kishida also condemned the launches as violations of UN Security Council resolutions and an act of violence that escalates provocations against the international community, adding that Tokyo lodged a protest with Pyongyang.

A North Korean missile last landed inside Japan's EEZ on February 18.
