KCC Issues Advance Notice on Revision Separating KBS License Fee

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's broadcasting watchdog on Friday issued an advance legislation notice for an enforcement ordinance revision to separate the collection of license fees for the Korean Broadcasting System(KBS) and Education Broadcasting System(EBS) from electricity bills.The notice comes eleven days after the presidential office recommended the separation and two days after the Korea Communications Commission(KCC) put the amendment of the ordinance under the broadcasting law up for review.Individuals, organizations or institutions can submit their opinions to the watchdog through June 26, before the amendment is put to a vote by the KCC. It is then expected to be approved by the Cabinet and President Yoon Suk Yeol by as early as mid-July.Since 1994, a monthly license fee of two-thousand-500 won, or under two U.S. dollars, for both KBS and EBS has been bundled with electricity bills for every household with a television receiver, with KBS taking two-thousand-261 won.The broadcaster has opposed the revision, citing concerns over potential damage to the foundation of public broadcasting and a drastic decline in its key source of revenue.