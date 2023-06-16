S. Korea, US Start Analysis of Debris from N. Korea’s Chollima-1 Rocket

Photo : YONHAP News / Joint Chiefs of Staff

South Korea and the United States began a joint analysis of the recovered debris from North Korea's Chollima-1 space launch vehicle that fell into the Yellow Sea after the failed launch of the regime's first military spy satellite last month.According to images released by Seoul's Joint Chiefs Staff(JCS) on Friday, the white fuselage, a part of the rocket’s second stage, is seemingly intact, suggesting it will likely offer useful information on the North's rocket technology.The 12-meter-long cylinder with a diameter of two-point-five meters is presumed to house the second-stage engine, fuel tank and oxidizer tank.An in-tact engine would allow the allies to determine whether it is the North’s newly developed type.The fuel and oxidizer tanks are not only expected to help investigators calculate the rocket's thrust and flight, but also determine whether Pyongyang imported components in violation of international sanctions.The South Korean military estimates that the entire vehicle could have been at least 40 meters long based on the length of the recovered section.Pyongyang fired the projectile from the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in North Pyongan Province on May 31, but the regime said the launch ended prematurely after the first-stage separation due to a failure in the second-stage engine system.