Gov’t Reports Fukushima’s ALPS Malfunctioned 8 Times Since 2013

Photo : YONHAP News

The government said on Friday that there have been eight confirmed cases of malfunction with the Advanced Liquid Processing System(ALPS) to be used in the removal of radioactive substances from the wastewater at the Fukushima nuclear power plant.First vice minister of government policy coordination Park Gu-yeon disclosed the figure during the daily briefing on Tokyo’s pending release of treated water into the ocean.Park said Seoul's team of experts that conducted an on-site inspection last month had obtained a list of major malfunctions with the ALPS, which concerned corrosion of facilities and issues with filters between 2013 and 2022.The vice minister said the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety is in the process of thoroughly analyzing the cases and plans to further look into Tokyo's regular inspection lists and facility management plans to verify the system's long-term operation.He added that Seoul plans to continue checking on the safety of the planned discharge and request that Tokyo implement its plan in a responsible manner.