Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo ordered ministries and agencies to prioritize public safety during a festival at Seoul's Yeouido Hangang Park on Saturday marking the tenth debut anniversary of K-pop superstars BTS.According to the Prime Minister's Office on Friday, Han gave the order to the ministries of the interior, culture and transport as well as the National Fire Agency, the National Police Agency and the Seoul Metropolitan Government.The prime minister urged officials to ensure the safety of the public, with an influx of fans expected to crowd bridges and roads in a short span of time late at night after the conclusion of the festivities.He called for safety inspections of public transportation, including subways and buses, as well as emergency safety checks prior to the event in cooperation with organizers Big Hit Music and Hybe.The city government expects around 300-thousand people to attend the event.