US Nuclear-Powered Sub Arrives in Busan per Washington Declaration

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. nuclear-powered guided missile submarine arrived in South Korean waters on Friday following ballistic missile launches by North Korea the previous day.The 170-meter-long USS Michigan capable of carrying around 150 Tomahawk cruise missiles with a range of 25-hundred kilometers docked at the naval base in Busan for the first time in nearly six years.The port call comes in accordance with the Washington Declaration announced by the leaders of South Korea and the U.S. in April to promote regular rotations of U.S. strategic assets, while also serving as an apparent warning to Pyongyang against further provocations.The submarine’s arrival comes a day after South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea.South Korea's Fleet Commander, Vice Adm. Kim Myung-soo, said the submarine attests the overwhelming capabilities and posture of the South Korea-U.S. alliance to realize '"peace through strength."During its stay, the South Korean and U.S. navies plan to conduct combined special operations drills to boost their interoperability and capabilities in response to advancing North Korean threats.