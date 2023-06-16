S. Korea Recovers Debris from N. Korea's Chollima-1 Rocket

Photo : YONHAP News / Joint Chiefs of Staff

Anchor: The South Korean military has salvaged the sunken wreckage from North Korea's Chollima-1 space launch vehicle, which fell into the Yellow Sea over two weeks ago after a failed launch of the regime's first spy satellite. Seoul and Washington are conducting a comprehensive analysis of the debris to obtain a better understanding of Pyongyang's latest rocket and missile technologies.Choi You Sun reports.Report: South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) announced that the military has salvaged the debris from the North Korean space launch vehicle, Chollima-1, that crashed into the Yellow Sea after failing to deliver a spy satellite into orbit last month.JCS officials said on Friday that the 12-meter-long cylinder, two-point-five meters in diameter, was retrieved from international waters to the west at around 8:50 p.m. Thursday. It is presumed to be the second stage of the three-stage vehicle.The segment features the Korean word "cheonma" with an emblem of a horse with wings.On May 31, the North fired what it claimed to be a new rocket carrying a military reconnaissance satellite, but it crashed into the Yellow sea due to abnormalities in the second stage's ignition.About an hour and a half later, the South Korean military found a floating object believed to be debris from the rocket and tied a yellow lift bag to prevent it from sinking. The object, however, sank to the seabed some 75 meters below the surface due to its weight.Seoul and Washington are carrying out a joint analysis of the second-stage white fuselage debris, which will likely provide useful information on the North's rocket technology due to its intact condition.The cylinder likely houses the second-stage engine, which may allow the allies to determine whether it is the North’s newly developed type.The fuel tank and oxidizer tank in the cylinder are not only expected to help investigators calculate the rocket's thrust and flight, but also determine whether Pyongyang imported components in violation of international sanctions.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.