Gov’t Says Fukushima Seafood Ban Remains until Proven Safe

Photo : YONHAP News

Vice fisheries minister Song Sang-keun says the government will not lift its ban on fishery imports from eight Japanese prefectures around the Fukushima power plant without confirmation of its safety.Song made the remark on Friday during the government’s daily briefing on Japan's planned release of wastewater from the plant, stressing that the discharge and South Korea’s ban on Japanese fishery imports are two separate matters.South Korea has banned imports of seafood from Fukushima and seven nearby prefectures since September 2013, citing concerns over radiation levels.The vice minister’s remarks were an apparent attempt to clarify Seoul’s position amid speculation that the ban may be lifted if the water from the Fukushima plant is found to be safe.Song said one key reason Seoul cannot lift the ban is the fact that fish caught in waters near the plant were found to contain radiation significantly beyond permissible levels.Japanese media reported last week that a rockfish caught at a port near the plant in May was found to have 18-thousand becquerels of cesium per kilogram, or 180 times the threshold of 100 becquerels per kilogram set by the Japanese government as safe.