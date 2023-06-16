Statistics Korea: 3 in 10 S. Koreans to be Aged 75 or Older in 50 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will likely have the largest share of the population aged 75 and older in around 50 years among member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD).According to data released by Statistics Korea on Friday, seniors aged 75 or older are set to account for 30-point-seven percent of South Korea’s total population in 2070 to claim the largest proportion among key OECD members, including Japan, Spain, Italy, Poland and the U.S.The statistics agency also found that the nation’s poverty rate among the population aged 76 or older stood at 51-point-four percent while the rate for those aged between 66 and 75 was lower at 30-point-five percent, down three-point-nine and 13 percentage points, respectively, compared to 2011.The poverty rate refers to the ratio of people whose earnings fall below 50 percent of the median income.Despite the drop in the poverty rate, the agency found that six out of ten people aged 65 or older felt that they had insufficient income relative to their living expenses.