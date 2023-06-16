Domestic Police Make Arrests over Drug Use and Distribution in Gangnam Clubs

Police have apprehended a club managing director(MD) who distributed drugs to guests in major night clubs in Seoul’s affluent Gangnam District.



The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police said on Friday that they apprehended 57 people, including the club MD and those who took the drugs, ten of whom were handed over to the prosecution on narcotics charges.



The primary suspect and eight other MDs are accused of distributing the dissociative drug ketamine and the stimulant ecstasy at four famous night clubs in Gangnam between February of last year and May of this year.



The MDs gave out the drugs for free to 16 VIP guests, including one who spent as much as tens of millions of won on drinks in just one night.



In the process of their investigation, police seized a cache of drugs worth 180 million won, or around 140-thousand U.S. dollars, including some 650 grams of ketamine, which is more commonly used an anesthetic for humans and animals.