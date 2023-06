Photo : YONHAP News

Dozens of injuries have been reported from a pileup involving seven vehicles, including buses carrying students on a field trip, in Hongcheon, Gangwon Province on Friday.According to the local police and fire department, the bumper-to-bumper accident involving a passenger car, three trucks and three buses occurred at 1:26 p.m. on National Road Number 44 near the East Hongcheon Interchange.The buses, carrying 76 students and teachers from a Seoul middle school, initially reported 30 injuries, but the latest update by fire officials said that 79 people have sustained minor injuries while three others are seriously wounded.Ambulances and 30 firefighters responded to the accident while police are investigating the cause.Hallym University Medical Center in Chuncheon also dispatched a disaster medical assistance team to the site.