Drowsy Bus Driver Allegedly Causes 7-Car Pileup, Injuring 80 Including Students

Photo : YONHAP News

Some eighty people were injured from a multiple pileup, including buses carrying students on a field trip, in Hongcheon, Gangwon Province on Friday as the driver of one of the buses reportedly dozed off behind the wheel.According to the local police and fire department, the bumper-to-bumper accident involving a passenger car, three trucks and three buses occurred at 1:27 p.m. on National Road Number 44 near the East Hongcheon Interchange.The passenger car and the trucks were on the lane on the far left, waiting for the light to change when a bus on the next lane rammed into another bus in front, causing a bumper-to-bumper crash that spilled over to other lanes.Police secured testimony from the driver of the bus responsible for the collision that he momentarily dozed off.The three buses involved in the accident were carrying 72 students and four teachers from a Seoul middle school who were returning home from a three-day field trip to Pyeongchang.Seventy-seven injuries are reported among the bus passengers alone, including a driver and two students who are seriously wounded, complaining of chest pains and eye injuries.Three other patients were those riding on the trucks.Hallym University Medical Center in Chuncheon dispatched a disaster medical assistance team to the site to assist in the rescue operation and police investigation.