S. Korea, US to Hold Cyber Security Talks Next Week

Photo : KBS News

South Korea and the U.S. will hold cyber security talks in Washington on Tuesday.Seoul's presidential office said Friday that the meeting will address pending cyber security concerns and confer on a speedy action plan as a follow-up to the South Korea-U.S. summit held in April.It said senior-level officials will exchange assessments and also discuss setting up a new bilateral consultation body.Director-level officials from foreign, defense and science ministries as well as the police, national security office and the intelligence agency are expected to take part in the meeting. While in the U.S., they will also meet U.S. officials from the National Security Council.The delegates will also visit cyber security-related facilities and seek exchanges with private companies.Presidents Yoon Suk Yeol and Joe Biden, during their summit on April 26, agreed to expand their alliance into the cyber sector and step up channels in the field.