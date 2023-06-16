Politics S. Korea to Strive to Crack Down on Human Trafficking after Tier 2 Designation

The foreign ministry has vowed to enhance efforts in response to human trafficking after the United States classified South Korea as a second-tier country in its annual Trafficking in Persons Report for the second straight year.



A ministry official said Friday the government is exerting various related efforts, progress in which the U.S. has also recognized, but that government response will enhance even further based on the Human Trafficking Prevention Act that took effect in January.



The official explained the U.S. State Department report covered the period from April last year to this March and there was insufficient time for the Korean legislation to be reflected.



In the report released Thursday, the U.S. placed South Korea in Tier Two along with Japan, Switzerland and New Zealand, citing "inadequate" efforts to prevent related crimes and protect victims. It said these countries failed to fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking, but are making significant efforts.



South Korea maintained Tier One classification since 2002 before being downgraded last year for the first time in two decades.



North Korea remains in Tier Three for the 21st consecutive year, along with 23 other countries such as China and Russia.