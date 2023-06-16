Scorching Heatwave Forecast for Weekend

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's inland areas will likely see its first heatwave of the year this weekend.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, Saturday morning lows will range from 16 to 23 degrees Celsius including 19 in Seoul and afternoon highs will reach 27 to 34 degrees including 31 in the capital city.Sunday temperatures will be similar with the scorching heat expected through Monday after which cloudy skies and rain are forecast nationwide for Tuesday and Wednesday due to a low pressure front passing over waters south of Jeju Island. However the rainfall does not mark the start of monsoon.Health authorities are advising the public to take precautions against UV and ozone in the blistering sunlight. A high or very high ultraviolet ray index is forecast across the country over the weekend in which people can suffer sunburns through exposure of one to two hours or even a matter of minutes.Also, "bad" ozone levels are forecast for most parts of the country both Saturday and Sunday.