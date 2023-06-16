First Heatwave Advisories Issued for Inland Areas

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s weather agency has issued this year’s first heat wave advisories on Saturday in inland areas including Daegu, Gwangju and Chuncheon.The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) issued the alerts at 11 a.m. for seven cities and counties in North Gyeongsang Province, Chuncheon and Hongcheon in Gangwon Province as well as Wanju in North Jeolla and Damyang in South Jeolla Province.A heat wave advisory is issued when the highest feels-like temperature of the day is expected to reach 33 degrees Celsius or higher for more than two days. The advisory bumps up to a warning if temperatures shoot up to 35 degrees or higher.Authorities recommend the elderly and patients to refrain from outdoor activities during the day and dress lightly and have a hat and water bottle on hand if they need to venture out.Taking frequent rests in well ventilated shaded areas can also help prevent heat-related illnesses.The KMA said the scorching heat will continue through Monday with a further rise in temperatures and advised vulnerable citizens to avoid staying under the sun for an extended period.