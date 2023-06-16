Montenegro to Mull Over Extradition Request for Terraform Labs CEO

Photo : YONHAP News

Extradition proceedings for Terraform Labs co-founder and CEO Kwon Do-hyeong are under way in Montenegro as his passport forgery trial starts to wrap up.In a hearing in the ongoing trial held at a district court in the capital Podgorica on Friday, the judge said she will hand down a ruling at 2 p.m. Monday after closing arguments from both sides.Earlier, the High Court of Montenegro extended the detention for Kwon and his associate surnamed Han by six months during which the high court will decide whether to extradite the disgraced chief executive as requested by South Korea and the U.S.However, allegations that Kwon provided illegal political funds to a high-profile opposition politician in the country remains a variable.Just days before the Montenegrin parliamentary elections held last Sunday, Kwon sent letters to multiple officials including the prime minister and justice minister claiming that he gave financial contributions to Milojko Spajić, leader of the Europe Now party and a prime candidate for the next prime minister.If prosecutors launch an investigation into the matter and indict Kwon, a new trial will begin, inevitably delaying extradition procedures.