Navy Continues to Search for N. Korean Rocket Debris

Photo : YONHAP News

The Navy continues to scour for more wreckage from a North Korean space launch vehicle that crashed into the Yellow Sea late last month after it retrieved what appears to be the second stage of the rocket on Friday.The space vehicle, consisting of three parts, crashed after the first and second stage separations during the May 31 launch of a spy satellite.The South Korean military believes more debris such as parts of the engine and satellite may lie underwater around the same area where they retrieved the middle hull on Friday.Authorities in particular are looking for what North Korea calls a military reconnaissance satellite named Malligyong-1 which the rocket was carrying.The operation has mobilized aircraft, deep sea divers and a dozen Navy warships including salvage vessels and the Cheonghaejin rescue submarine.Some 180 pieces of debris from the rocket crash were captured on radar aboard an Aegis-class destroyer and by the Air Force.