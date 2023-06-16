Blinken Supports Seoul's Efforts to Seek Healthy Ties with China

Photo : S. Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held phone talks with South Korean foreign minister Park Jin on Saturday and conveyed support for Seoul's efforts to develop healthy, mature relations with China based on mutual respect.Seoul's foreign ministry said the two officials discussed bilateral ties, South Korea and U.S. relations respectively with China as well as North Korea and other regional and global affairs.In the phone call, Park also expressed support for U.S. efforts to responsibly manage its relationship with Beijing under challenging circumstances.He also explained Seoul's stance on its relations with China, likely in reference to Chinese ambassador Xing Haiming's recent controversial remarks criticizing South Korea's foreign policy.Blinken, who is visiting China this weekend, the first for a U.S. secretary of state in five years, said he will soon share the results of the trip with Seoul.The two diplomats also condemned North Korea's repeated provocations and agreed that its denuclearization is in the joint interest of the entire international community including China.