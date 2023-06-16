Man Charged with First Degree Murder in Shooting of Korean Couple in Seattle

Photo : YONHAP News

A man who shot an ethnic Korean couple in Seattle earlier this week has been charged with murder.Prosecutors in King County in the U.S. state of Washington said Friday that 30-year-old Cordell Goosby faces two counts of first-degree murder as well as attempted murder.The couple of Korean descent, in their 30s, were shot at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday as they waited at a red light at an intersection in the Belltown neighborhood of Seattle.The eight-month pregnant wife, later identified as Eina Kwon, died in the hospital after being struck in the head and chest, while her baby also died after an emergency delivery. Her husband, Sung Kwon, suffered bullet wounds to his arm.Prosecutors also applied a murder charge for the death of the fetus.Local authorities are looking into how the man came to possess the gun which was found to be stolen in the nearby town of Lakewood.Security camera footage shows the man approaching the couple's car and firing shots into the vehicle without any previous interaction or provocation.