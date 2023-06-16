Yoon Calls for Advancing Security, Cooperative Ties with France

Photo : S. Korean Presidential Office

President Yoon Suk Yeol has expressed his commitment to join hands with France on security issues including the war in Ukraine and North Korea.In a commentary published in the Le Figaro newspaper on Saturday, Yoon said that rules-based global order and peace are under threat amid intensifying conflict between liberal democracy and authoritarian forces.The South Korean president said his country hopes to be partners with France to rise higher and leap further together, adding that the two sides have expanded exchanges in various areas since establishing comprehensive partnership relations in 2004 and the time has come to upgrade that cooperative relationship to a new level.Yoon also noted the European nation's participation in the Korean War, during which over 260 out of some 34-hundred French troops were killed. He said the South Korean government and its people will forever remember France's sacrifice in defending Korean freedom.On Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, Yoon said that Busan is the very place where French troops landed in 1950 to fight in the conflict. He noted that the city, filled with refugees at the time, has now become an international seaport boasting the second largest transshipment volume.Yoon is scheduled to attend the general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions in Paris next week to push for Korea's expo bid.