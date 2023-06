Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean state media reported Saturday that an extended plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's central committee was held Friday with leader Kim Jong-un in attendance.The ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmun said the meeting will review economic and other projects underway since the first half of this year and also discuss important policy issues in diplomatic and defense strategies to strengthen the party and country and respond to changes in global affairs.The paper said that participants unanimously approved the agenda and that passionate discussions have begun to make 2023 a great year of change, indicating the session may last for several days.The ruling party plenary meeting serves as a venue where the regime discusses and approves key policy decisions when the party convention is not in session.