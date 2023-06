Photo : YONHAP News

The men's national football team lost to Peru 0-1 in a friendly match held in Busan on Friday.Bryan Reyna scored the only goal in the eleventh minute, leaving Team Korea's head coach Jurgen Klinsmann still looking for his first win since taking the helm earlier this year. In the first two matches in March, South Korea played Colombia to a 2-2 draw and then lost to Uruguay 2-1.Korea previously played Peru twice, resulting in a loss in 1971 and a draw in 2013.The Friday match was held without star player and team captain Son Heung-min who is recovering from a recent sports hernia surgery.Korea will next play El Salvador at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Daejeon in the second and final A-match scheduled for June.