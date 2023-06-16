Police on Alert as Massive Crowds Descend on Yeoido for BTS Festa

Photo : YONHAP News

Police and safety authorities are on high alert as hundreds of thousands of fans are flocking to Yeoido and Jamsil in Seoul for the BTS Festa and K-pop events and concerts this weekend.Organizers Big Hit Music and Hybe, together with the Seoul Metropolitan Government, expect some 750-thousand fans to converge at Yeouido Hangang Park to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the seven-member superstar group’s debut. Police estimates are lower at around 300-thousand.BTS leader RM is scheduled to make an appearance and youngest member Jungkook is narrating a fireworks show.The National Police Agency deployed more than 600 police to the area. Major roads and bridges will be cordoned off to ensure the safety of visitors. Subway authorities may also have trains pass through the nearby Yeoinaru station if they see signs of overcrowding in the area.Civil servants from the Yeongdeungpo district as well as paramedics and firefighters are on hand to provide first aid and ensure the safety of the merrymakers.Meanwhile, police and paramedics are also on standby at the Jamsil Sports Complex in southern Seoul where more than 140-thousand fans are gathering for Bruno Mars and K-pop stars (G)I-dle and Mamamoo who are holding their concerts separately at different venues in the area.Authorities are trying to mitigate overcrowding in the area as baseball rivals Doosan Bears and LG Twins are also facing off at Jamsil Baseball Stadium, the homeground for both teams.