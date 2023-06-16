Menu Content

Domestic

Written: 2023-06-18 12:00:35Updated: 2023-06-18 12:54:42

KICE Announces Plan for September CSAT Mock Test

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation (KICE) has announced the plan for a mock test for the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) for the 2024 academic year.

The KICE, which is responsible for producing the CSAT, said on Sunday that the mock test set for September 6 will be based on the curriculum revised in 2015, and 50 percent of the questions will come from lectures aired by the Education Broadcasting System (EBS) and its CSAT textbooks.

The KICE added that it plans to use diagrams, pictures, and passages included in the EBS textbooks so that the test-takers can feel the questions are from the EBS lectures and textbooks.

The test areas are divided into Korean, mathematics, English, Korean history, inquiry, and second foreign language or Chinese characters. All test-takers must complete the Korean history part of the test.

The KICE said that the purpose of the mock test is to provide students with opportunities to diagnose and supplement their academic abilities and adapt to new types of questions, and maintain an appropriate level of difficulty by identifying the academic level of those scheduled to take the 2024 CSAT.

Appeals for questions and answers can be filed to the KICE from September 6 to 9.
