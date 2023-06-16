Source: S. Korean Footballer Arrested, Face Trial in China

Photo : YONHAP News

Son Jun-ho, a South Korean football player who has been held by Chinese authorities since last month as part of an investigation into bribery, has reportedly been arrested.According to a source familiar with the Chinese police on Sunday, the Chinese police who have been investigating Son have received approval for his arrest from the Chinese prosecution after his temporary criminal detention period expired on Saturday.The source reportedly said that after securing approval for an arrest, Chinese police usually conduct an investigation for about two months before indicting the offender.The source said that the switch to an investigation under formal arrest means that Chinese police have officially started taking formal legal steps against Son, adding that he will stand trial.According to China's Criminal Procedure Law and related rules, if the prosecution approves the arrest, the suspect will be prosecuted and tried while in detention.Son, who plays for Chinese professional football club Shandong Taishan, has been held by Chinese authorities since he was detained at Shanghai Airport on May 12.Earlier, Chinese media outlets said that Son is under investigation over alleged irregularities surrounding the club’s coach, Hao Wei.