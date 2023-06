The number of chargers for electric vehicles (EVs) in South Korea has surpassed 240-thousand.Citing data submitted by the environment and land ministries, Rep. Park Sang-huck of the main opposition Democratic Party said on Sunday that the number of EV chargers installed in the nation came to 240-thousand-695 as of the end of May.According to the data, fast chargers accounted for just ten-point-six percent, or 25-thousand-548 of the total.Given that some EV charging stations held by private enterprises are not registered with authorities, the true number of EV charging stations may be larger than the data indicates.The number of EV chargers in the country has steadily increased in recent years, from just 330 in 2015.By region, Gyeonggi Province had the highest number of 60-thousand-873, followed by Seoul City with 42-thousand-619 and the southeastern port city of Busan with 13-thousand-370.